DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Museum Society is hosting a Trick or Treat at the Museum event on Oct. 29.

The event will be held at the Vermilion County Museum Center in Danville (116 North Gilbert Street) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Additional parking is available in the Carle parking lot.

The free event gives kids the opportunity to trick or treat throughout the first floor of the Museum Center building while meeting historical figures and goofy characters. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Photo ops with the characters are encouraged.

Landmark Credit Union is the event sponsor, and Meijer is an event supporter. For information or inquiries, call 217-442-2922 or visit the museum in-person Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.