USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed resolutions renaming two post offices in the Los Angeles area in honor of Marilyn Monroe and rock ’n’ roll legend Ritchie Valens.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported Thursday that the Van Nuys Civic Center postal depot will be renamed the Marilyn Monroe Post Office. The Pacoima post office will be named the Ritchie Valens Post Office Building.