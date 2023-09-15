URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — People in Central Illinois are getting a little taste of Germany now that Riggs Brewery is serving up beers and schnitzel for Oktoberfest.

The Riggs family set up decorations on Thursday and made sure there was enough taps to pour their Oktoberfest beers before the party started. Oktoberfest originated near Munich, Germany, and it is a celebration built around the malty lager that finishes brewing this time of year.

Brewer Darin Riggs said people who visit the event are encouraged to take part in the German vibe.

“I didn’t know this many people in Champaign-Urbana had lederhosen and dirndl hidden in their closet somewhere,” Riggs said. “A lot of people have been there at some point to Munich to celebrate there as well and brought stuff back. And everybody always looks for a good excuse to break it out and wear it again.”

Riggs said there will also a brass band, a brass quartet from the University of Illinois and an accordion player who will be belting out authentic, German oompah music to accompany the lederhosen and lagers.

Riggs said that last year, they poured about 5,000 Oktoberfest beers. This is the seventh year of Riggs’ festival, and it runs through Sunday at 8 p.m.