URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 8, the Urbana Fire Department will kick off National Fire Prevention Week with their annual Community Risk Reduction Family Night.

The event will last from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Families can gather with neighbors and friends at the southeast parking lot of Lincoln Square Mall. This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts with You,” as cooking fires are the leading cause of house fires and home injuries.

Children will be able to interact with emergency and responder vehicles for the Touch-A-Truck portion of the event. Starting at 3 p.m., kids aged 12 and under can enjoy free Kona Ice. The popular Smith Burger Company food truck will be available to serve attendees and a DJ will provide music throughout the afternoon. Families can also sign up for a free smoke detector and participate in fun photo-ops.

At the event, the UFD will address “hot” topics such as cooking fires, how to handle them, how to get help, and how to prevent them. The METCAD dispatch center will show a 911 demonstration, and Tatman’s Towing will showcase a heavy recovery tow vehicle. Other local agencies such as the Urbana Police Department, the Carle Arrow Ambulance and Carle Critical Care Team, and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will also make appearances to encourage focus on risk, well-being, and safety.

The UFD will end the event with a bang with a controlled live fire demonstration. The Urbana High School Football Team will be in attendance to assist demonstrations and event-goers.