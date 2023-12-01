CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tickets are now on sale for the annual Ebertfest in Champaign, and next year’s edition is a milestone year for the annual film festival.

Ebertfest will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024. Since 1999, Ebertfest has celebrated films that encourage what are called the “FECK principals” – forgiveness, empathy, compassion and kindness – and showcased them regardless of who produced them – independent filmmakers, Hollywood studio films or international filmmakers. The festival also showcases overlooked genres and formats such as 70mm film, documentaries and musicals.

The festival is hosted by Chaz Ebert, wife of renowned film critic and University of Illinois alumnus Roger Ebert, and festival director Nate Kohn in collaboration with the College of Media at the U of I.

“Ebertfest was created for people who love movies as much as Roger loved movies,” Chaz Ebert said. “We want our audience members and special guests to truly feel like they are a part of a family as we reach this important milestone more than 10 years after Roger’s passing.”

Organizers said the 2024 program will feature a diverse slate of films that includes a prominent short film lineup. But organizers are also looking to audiences to determine what films will be screened.

In recognition of the festival’s 25th anniversary, people are asked to suggest films that are 25 years or older for showing. Suggestions can be submitted by emailing ebertfest@yahoo.com.

Announcements of films and filmmaker guests will be announced over the next few months, with the full festival program being unveiled in March.

Ebertfest 2024 will take place from April 17 to April 20. Tickets can be purchased through the Virginia Theatre online, at the box office or by calling 217-356-9063.

Individual tickets range from $70 to $200, and new for 2024 are two passes that allow for four film viewings. These $70 passes grant entry for either the final films shown each day of the festival, or all films shown on the last day of the festival.