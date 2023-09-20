ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For the 34th year, The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur opened its doors to autumn enthusiasts.

The 200-acre patch prides itself on offering a large assortment of pumpkins whose origins span across the globe. The patch loves to offer customers a varying diversity of pumpkins, gourds and squash that are found in Taiwan, Brazil, Australia and Asia. These range in shape, size and color. For the first time since the pandemic, they are also offering wagon rides this year.

Owner and Operator Mac Condill said education and introducing customers to all kinds of pumpkins is important.

“You know, to bring people in and let them have an agricultural farm experience with a production-based company that’s six generations in, it’s really special for us, and we welcome people to come,” he said.

The patch is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday until the end of October.