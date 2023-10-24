SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department invites the community to join in their annual Halloween Safety Event.

The free event will take place on Oct. 30 outside the Springfield Police Department (800 East Monroe Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. It will be set up between 8th Street and 9th Street.

SPD and other City Departments will offer a variety of festive activities, including trick-or-treat stations, games, prizes, and even opportunities for kids to explore rescue and city vehicles. Of course, tips will also be shared to help ensure a safe Halloween. Costumes are also encouraged.

For questions, call 217-788-8360.