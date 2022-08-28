SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Ballet Company is looking for young dancers for its 47th annual production of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

“The Nutcracker is the perfect opportunity for young dancers to perform in this timeless classical ballet alongside the professional dancers of Springfield Ballet, on the beautiful stage at the UIS Performing Arts Center,” the release said.

Auditions will be held September 11th on the third floor of the Springfield Ballet building at 401 East Washington. Times slots are broken down by age group:

Ages 4 – 6 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Ages 7 – 9 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Ages 10 – 13 3:00 – 4:00 pm

14 & up 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Auditions cost $20 and dancers are asked to show up in appropriate attire.