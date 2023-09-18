Update at 5 p.m.

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cadillac in Paxton has announced a second Gina Miles concert to satisfy customer demand for tickets.

The venue said tickets for Miles’ Oct. 28 concert sold out in just a matter of hours. Because of this rapid pace of sales, they decided to add another concert.

The second concert will take place the following night, Oct. 29. Tickets for that concert are now on sale.

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Paxton will welcome back a local celebrity next month with a concert at a downtown music venue.

Gina Miles won Season 23 of The Voice earlier this year and on Oct. 28, she will return to her hometown to perform. The concert will take place at The Cadillac music and entertainment venue.

The Cadillac announced the concert on social media Monday morning and started selling tickets the same day. The concert almost sold out within a few hours, with just 30 tickets remining in the afternoon.

Tickets can be purchased on The Cadillac’s event website. There will also be food available for purchase from Drummer Creek Catering.