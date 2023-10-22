CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids in Champaign got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday for the Nightmare on Grove Street event.

The Douglass Community Center hosted the annual party, with kids of all ages participating in Halloween-themed games, crafts, and a costume contest. Program Coordinator Lynne Franco said the kids’ joy is what makes this event so special.

“That’s why I do my job, right?” Franco said. “It’s why I love hanging out with the kiddos the most, because they always have those expressions of excitement. They’re excited to be here and they want to do all the fun things.”

For those who missed this year’s spook-tacular event, the Douglass Center will host an event in December for Christmas.