New this week: Whales, ‘LFG,’ ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’

This combination of photos shows promotional art for “LFG,” o documentary premiering June 24 on HBO Max, left, “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” a series on Disney Plus premiering June 25 and “Fathom,” a documentary premiering June 25 on Apple TV Plus. (HBO Max/Disney+/Apple TV+ via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— In between Euro 2020 games this week, carve out some time for the new soccer documentary “LFG,” a revealing look at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s battle for equal pay from Oscar-winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine. Debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, “LFG” features interviews with Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O’Hara. Players past and present talk about making the decision to go up against the federation to get commensurate pay with their male counterparts and they do not hold back.

— “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer stars opposite Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux in the new psychological horror “False Positive,” hitting Hulu on Friday. Brosnan plays a top New York fertility doctor who helps a couple (Glazer and Theroux) struggling to get pregnant. It’s been called a “twisted homage” to Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” so naturally things start to devolve for the woman once she finds herself with child.

— Or, for something a little more natural and scenic, Apple TV+ has the new humpback whale documentary “Fathom” on Friday. Directed by Drew Xanthopoulos, “Fathom” follows two scientists, one in Alaska and one in the South Pacific, who are studying whale communication and culture separately. It’s about the whales, of course, and the difficulties of rigorous research, but “Fathom” also investigates the obstacles that female scientists face in the field.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Doja Cat is inviting you to “Planet Her” on Friday when she releases her third album. The project comes after her uber-successful year on the charts and at awards shows, thanks to hits like “Say So,” “Like That,” “Streets” and “Best Friend” with Saweetie. Her new album features another platinum hit – “Kiss Me More” with SZA – and famous faces make appearances on “Planet Her,” including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Young Thug and JID.

— JP Saxe’s “If the World Was Ending” was so good it earned the Canadian singer-songwriter a Grammy nomination earlier this year – months before his first full-length album was released. More songs like the piercing ballad featuring Julia Michaels appear on “Dangerous Levels of Introspection,” to be released Friday. The singer named breakthrough artist of the year at this month’s Juno Awards wrote all 13 songs on the project, which features John Mayer’s guitar playing on “Here’s Hopin’” and country singer Maren Morris on “Line by Line.” The final track, “Sing Myself to Sleep,” was written for his late mother who passed last year.

— A year after being the first awards show during the pandemic era – and doing it brilliantly – the BET Awards will return Sunday. Performers include H.E.R., DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Andra Day, Roddy Ricch, and Tyler, the Creator. More performers will be announced this week, and top nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Chris Brown, Chloe x Halle, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak and late rapper Pop Smoke. Taraji P. Henson will host the show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Queen Latifah will earn the Lifetime Achievement Award.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— Conan O’Brien is closing out his TBS late-night show with a little help from his friends. Bill Hader is set for Monday’s show, Dana Carvey for Tuesday, and Jack Black as the last guest on the Thursday night finale of “Conan.” Other stars and surprises are promised for O’Brien’s send-off, along with a look back at show highlights. The hour-long finale is airing at 10 p.m. EDT, an hour earlier than usual. While O’Brien is ending the latest chapter of his nearly 28-year late-night career, which included “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show,” he’s due to return to TV with a weekly HBO Max variety show.

— Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” was there as co-host for the 2020 Daytime Emmys, when they were held virtually because of the pandemic. She’s back as the sole host of this year’s hybrid ceremony of stage and at-home appearances by the nominated stars. The two-hour event is Friday (8 p.m. EDT) on CBS, part of a deal with the network that assures the awards a home through 2022 (they’ve bounced between cable, broadcast and online for nearly a decade). The nominees include Kelly Clarkson, last year’s winner for best talk show host, and category newcomer Drew Barrymore.

— When Tony Hale asks you to save the world, can you refuse? The Emmy-winning “Veep” actor stars in “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” arriving Friday on Disney+. Based on the children’s books by Trenton Lee Stewart, the story follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by Hale’s Mr. Benedict to infiltrate a secretive institute that may be responsible for a global crisis known as The Emergency. Kristen Schaal and MaameYaa Boafo are among the grown-ups joining in the adventure with young leads Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

