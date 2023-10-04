CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new club is being added to the downtown Champaign scene.

Club Anthem will be going into the former Soma building on North Neil Street. CRS Hospitality said they’re looking forward to bringing the new space to Champaign, but they want to keep the community in suspense until they are closer to the opening date.

“I am openly gay and I can assure you we are 100% committed to doing things right in all of our businesses,” said Michael Maggi, CRS Hospitality’s Director of Sales. “I grew up in Champaign before going off into the world. I remember what C-Street did for me growing up gay. I also know what clubs in Chicago, San Diego, San Fran, Toronto, DC, Dallas and MSP did for me throughout my adult life.”

Maggi said that for him, the endeavor goes beyond the fun that comes with owning a bar.

“This is about community and pride,” he said. “I have the deepest respect for my company and owner, and I know that to be mutual. This is for my LGBTQ+ family and all of Central Illinois.”

The club is set to open on Nov. 10.