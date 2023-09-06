MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Railway Museum is starting to wrap up its historic summer train rides, but it isn’t too late to take a trip back through history.

Each week, the museum offers one-hour train rides through the old railroads of the city. They have been using volunteers from all over Central Illinois to get it done. Some come out from as far as Effingham to work on the old diesel engine.

Volunteers said it is purely the love for history and old machines that gets them there every weekend. They hope it is the same for passengers who hop on.

“We want people to experience the feel of riding the railroad as it was 100 years ago or 50 years ago,” said volunteer George Roadcap. “We also have a very scenic ride. We go through some woods and over a trestle and, you know, there’s a lot more to see other than cornfields.”

The museum will start sales for its Polar Express holiday-themed ride this Saturday, Sept. 9.

They said each ride goes towards the museum’s goal of preserving history.