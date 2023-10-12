DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University invites Central Illinois to their “Boo at MU!” event on Oct. 29.

The event is hosted by Millikin’s Office of Campus Life and will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held in the University Commons and the parking lot in front on 1184 West Main Street.

Boo at MU! will include music, prizes, candy and a Trunk or Treat in the UC parking lot. It is a free, family-friendly event. Though the event takes place on the university campus, it is open to everyone.

For more information, contact the Millikin Office of Campus Life at campuslife@millikin.edu or call 217-424-6395.