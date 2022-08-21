CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller.

The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That tour begins at the University of Illinois at Springfield’s Performing Arts Center.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said founder and creator Chip Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

After the initial show in Springfield, Mannheim Steamroller will tour other parts of the country before returning to central Illinois on Dec. 21 to perform in Champaign. That concert will be held at the Virginia Theatre at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both concerts are now on sale and can be purchased using the following means: