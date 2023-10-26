DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center is hosting a trick-or-treating event on Halloween night.

The event will take place on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the MCLETC campus (1095 Rotary Way). Police recruits and corrections cadets will prepare games and candy for families to enjoy in a safe environment. Parking is available at Rotary Park (2450 South Business Route 51), where buses will transport groups to and from the event.

This event is made possible by generous donations from Del’s Popcorn, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Garver Feeds, Springfield Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department, YPO of Illinois, Decatur Convention and Visitors Bureau, Decatur Public Transit Center and Bob Frazier.