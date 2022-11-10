DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The grandchildren of two country music legends will be performing in Danville on Friday night.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, have been touring together to sold out shows for six years. They said their performance is a heartfelt tribute to show their respect and love for their legendary grandparents with grace and style.

“I’ve always been on the road with Memaw,” Lynn said. “When Tre and I met, we knew we had to do this, and it just worked. We are so thankful we are allowed to do this.”

Lynn sings many of her grandmother’s songs throughout the show, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” She also tells comical stories of what it was like on tour with her Memaw, blending laughter, tears and love.

“Memaw was so loving and supportive,” said Lynn. “At the end of the day, Tre and I are both fans of Conway & Loretta. What’s better than your job being something you already love so much?”

Twitty sings many of his grandfather’s songs too, including “That’s My Job” and “It’s Only Make Believe.” He said he makes the audience feel as though his “Poppy” is back with the same relaxed and smooth delivery.

“The Twitty family has been wonderful about us doing the show,” said Lynn. “With that support, along with the fans, it’s been pretty magical.”

Along with being booked on tour through 2024, Lynn and Twitty continue to record their own music too.

Their performance in Danville is scheduled on Nov. 11 at the Fischer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.