MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District used their Second Annual Fall Festival event to get to know everyone in the Mattoon community.

This year’s celebration included a 5K run and a bounce house. Families spent the day learning about fire safety, using fire equipment and playing games.

First Responder Tim Waggle said one of the goals of the event is getting money for new equipment, but it goes even further than that. He also said it’s a way to show people what they can do to hopefully help in the future.

“Almost every fire department in the country is needing more volunteers and this is a way that we can get our name out,” Waggle said. “Hopefully we can get some new volunteers and some younger crowd.”

The department raised $800 last year and hope they did the same or even better this time around.