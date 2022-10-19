CHAMPAIGM, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time is coming to State Farm Center.

Journey will make a stop in Champaign on March 20, 2023, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. The Diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with many of their top hits including “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Any Way You Want It.” The band is also touring with a special guest: Toto.

Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets, which became available on Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

More information about the tour and the band can be found on the tour’s website.