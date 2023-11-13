CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of comedy legends are coming to State Farm Center in 2024.

Arena staff announced on Monday that Jay Leno will be headlining a stand-up comedy show on April 13, with Arsenio Hall making an appearance as a special guest. Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon on State Farm Center’s website.

This will be Leno’s fifth appearance at the arena, but he hasn’t been in town since 1995. The comedian is the former host of The Tonight Show on NBC and the current host of Jay Leno’s Garage on CNBC. When he’s not on TV, State Farm Center said, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up comedy shows across the country and internationally.

Arsenio Hall, on the other hand, is making his Champaign debut with the April 13 show. He became a household name for his Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show The Arsenio Hall Show in 1989 and currently hosts a Netflix stand-up special called Smart and Classy.

Although tickets for Leno and Hall’s show are not on sale yet, people can currently enter a random drawing to win a pair of tickets. People can enter by clicking here, and the winner will be chosen on Wednesday.

The winner of the contest will also receive two paintings of Leno and Hall that were made by local speed painter John Jansky. Jansky, whose paintings of past State Farm Center icons are displayed in the arena, made them to formally announce the show on his Facebook page.