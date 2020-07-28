HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a London court on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public domain as she wages a privacy-infringement battle against a British newspaper.

Meghan's attorney said the female friends, who defended her in anonymous magazine interviews last year, are innocent parties who fear intrusion if their names come out. The target of her lawsuit, Associated Newspapers Ltd., argues that the principle of open justice — the public’s right to know — means the friends should be identified.