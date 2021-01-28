Ginuwine, Chingy to perform at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has announced Ginuwine will perform a concert on Saturday, Aug. 21 with special guest Chingy.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at 217-422-5911.

Only 50% capacity will be allowed into the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Avenue, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

IDPH, CDC, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed or rescheduled for reasons related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.

Ticket Pricing is:

General Admission Pit – $45.00 (plus taxes & fees)

Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $40 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Seating – $40 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Terrace – $27 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Lawn – $22 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Parking – $5 (plus fees)

This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders.

ABOUT GINUWNE

Ginuwine, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Ginuwine began his career as a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s. Signing to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s, Ginuwine has released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B’s top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s.He had significant commercial success with his first four albums: Ginuwine…The Bachelor (2× Platinum),100% Ginuwine (2× Platinum),The Life (Platinum), and The Senior (Gold). According to Billboard, Ginuwine has sold roughly 10 million albums in the US.

Top singles include: “Pony”, “Same Ol’ G”, “So Anxious”, “Differences”, “None of Your Friends Business”, “In Those Jeans” and more. Find more information about Ginuwine can be found at www.facebook.com/ginuwineofficial/

ABOUT CHINGY



Chingy, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer and actor. Chingy grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label.

The rapper’s 2003 summer debut single, “Right Thurr”, put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style.

Chingy’s 2003 debut album, Jackpot, sold two million copies. A second album, Powerballin’, was released in 2004 to mixed reviews, and his 2006 release Hoodstar spawned the hit singles “Pullin’ Me Back” and “Dem Jeans.” He released Hate It or Love It in 2007, with the lead single “Fly Like Me”, featuring Amerie. A studio album, Success & Failure, was released in 2010. In 2018, he made his official debut as a record producer which he produced his own latest single “Sparks Fly” which debuted on July 4, 2018. More information on Chingy can be found at www.righthurr.com.