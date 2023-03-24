GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater in Gibson City is opening up for the season on Friday with two newly released films on its screens.

The theater will be showing John Wick: Chapter 4 on screen 1 and Scream VI on screen 2. The theater’s gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the movies starting at 7:30.

Snacks will be available for purchase at the theater’s snack bar from open to intermission. There will also be some new items on the menu this season like cheesy garlic bread.

Admission will be $9 for people 12 and older, $7 for children ages four to 11 and free for children younger than four. Cash and card will be accepted for ticket, food and drink purchases.