CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new experience for hosting tailgates, parties and festivals is coming to the Champaign-Urbana area.

Gameday Trailers offers a way to be relaxed, comfortable and enjoy the day while watching a large screen TV indoors or outdoors. Owner Ceaser Perez enjoys spending time around people.

“I love college football. I love college sports. I love throwing parties. I love having my friends around. I love being able to interact and host with them and just take care of them,” he said.

Three years ago, Perez bought a trailer and had no idea on what to do with it. Eventually, his friend gave him some ideas. It led to him to think about how to combine what he enjoys the most with the trailer.

“If you had the perfect tailgate and you really wanted to do it, if you wanted a perfect event, what would it be like?” Perez asked.

That’s when he thought of a service for people to have all the essentials needed for the ultimate tailgate. That includes taking care of the one thing people hate the most: cleaning up.

“The only thing we got to do is take away the extra food and extra drinks that you brought with you,” Perez said.

He said this is the first year he has allowed people to rent the trailer. So far, it’s been used for the opening of Raising Canes in Campustown and celebrating his son. Next up on the schedule is a neighborhood party.

“We’ve seen it in an action here when his son had a birthday party not too long ago,” Neighbor Don Greeley said. “He had the big TV going, and it was quite impressive.”

Perez’s goal with the trailers is to have great time and to bring the community together.

“You know why I say that? Because it’s gameday, baby!”

Perez is taking his trailer to the Notre Dame game next month. He plans to buy more and expand into 45 states.