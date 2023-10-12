CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s Flannel Fest is back for a second year to ring in the autumn season.

They have expanded from one day to two days. West Side Park will be hosting the event this Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music, pumpkin smashing, and hayrides for families to enjoy.

“We want to get people to come out to West Side Park and be able to walk around and have fun with their family, and just kind of enjoy the weather,” Special Events Manager Zoe Southlynn-Savage said. “It is supposed to rain, but it’s Illinois and Illinois likes to change its mind last-minute.”

Flannel Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.