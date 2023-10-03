URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, look downtown for the first ever Urbana Fall Fusion Festival.

40 North and Urbana Arts & Culture Program are hosting the event this Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include local food, art, music, fall-themed photo opportunities, and many more autumnal activities.

Professional Pumpkin-Carver Dennis Franzen of Franzen’s Pumpkin Carving will be doing live carving throughout the event. Dennis is a contestant on Season 13 of Halloween Wars on the Food Network. Attendees will also be able to enjoy live window-painting.

DJ Silkee, the Wildwood String Band, and New Souls will take the stage throughout the day at the Busey Bank parking lot, providing music styles from bluegrass to hip-hop. At the Gallery Art Bar, the 2023 Immersion Festival will feature a variety of music and video art performances, as well as workshops and art displays. Kids can participate in several fun activities, such as balloon art, bubbles, caricatures, face painting, crafting, and slime stations. Towards the second half of the event, performance artist Christine Janak will show off some hula hooping skills, circus acts, and fire dancing.

For a full and detailed listing of the event’s offerings, Urbana Fall Fusion Festival maps will be found during the event at the Busey Bank parking lot at 201 West Main Street.