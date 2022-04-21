CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — As film enthusiasts head to Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre this week, they will have a long schedule of movies to look forward to seeing and a number of film industry members to meet.

Ebertfest, which started on Wednesday, will show 13 films and feature dozens of directors, producers, actors and special guests. The full schedule of films and guests follows as listed:

Wednesday, April 20

Summer of Soul at 7 p.m. With special guests Ther’Up.Y (band), Tammy McCann (singer) and Clem Snide (musician)



Thursday, April 21

The Phantom of the Open at 9:30 a.m. With special guest Michael Barker (Co-President and Co-Founder of Sony Pictures Classics)



The 39 Steps at 1:30 p.m. With special guests Michael Barker, Michael Phillip (critic) and Ramin Bahrani (director)



Gilbert at 4 p.m. With special guest Neil Berkeley (director)



French Exit at 8 p.m. With special guests Michael Barker and Azazel Jacobs (director)



Friday, April 22

Passing at 9:30 a.m. With special guests Jason Delane Lee (actor/producer), Yvonne Huff Lee (actress/producer) and Brenda Robinson (producer)



Golden Arm at 2 p.m. With special guests Anne Marie Allison (writing team), Jenna Milly (writing team) and Olivia Stambouliah (actress)



The White Tiger at 4:30 p.m. With special guest Ramin Bahrani (director)



Ghost World at 8:30 p.m. With special guests Terry Zwigoff (director) and Thora Birch (actress)



Saturday, April 23

Siren of the Tropics at 10 a.m. With special guests Renee Baker (director/composer) and Dr. Douglas Williams



Krisha at 1:30 p.m. With special guests Eric Pierson (professor), Nell Minow (critic), Joseph Omo-Osagie (panelist) and Krisha Fairchild (actress)



Soy Cubana at 4 p.m. With special guests Jeremy Ungar (director) and Robin Miller Ungar (producer)

