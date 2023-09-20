DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Artists from all over the Midwest joined together in Decatur last weekend for Arts in Central Park.

There were over 40 vendors that set up shop in the park to showcase some of their works. They ranged from jewelers to painters and several had different displays of unique creative outlets. Kids could make their own arts and crafts while the adults shopped for artwork.

“We love doing this event. I think it’s one of the best things that the Decatur Arts Council has to offer the community,” Executive Director Jerry Johnson said. “It really is a cherished event. I think the community here in Decatur loves Arts in Central Park because it’s such a just a pleasant visit.”

The event happens annually on the third weekend of September.