DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered Decatur to watch their city’s Labor Day Parade. This year’s theme was “Empower Unions, Empower Workers.”

Many of the city’s unions were on full display in the parade, including teaching assistants and steel workers. Union Worker Anthony Spates’ involvement goes back multiple generations.

“This is a time for not this union’s Laborers Local 159, but for all the unions here in Decatur, to come out and support our public and let them know that we are here for them,” Spates said.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski was also at the parade today. She served as the Grand Marshall. Before she became a member of Congress, Budzinski worked on labor policies in Governor Pritzker’s administration.