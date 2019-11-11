1  of  11
Closings
Champaign County Humane Society Cissna Park Legion Auxilary meeting cancelled Knights of Columbus in Champaign Lake Land College Lakeland College Lincoln Land Community College MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Piatt Co. American Legion Veterans Day event (Monticello) is cancelled Prairie Central CUSD #8 Rantoul Public Library Twist and Shout Dance and Cheer

QUIZ: The history of the CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

How well do you know your CMA Awards history? Take our quiz to find out!

/**/

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.

Join News 2 for live coverage from the CMA Awards, starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov.13th from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER