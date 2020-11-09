54th CMA Awards uniting musicians with the stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — The show will go on–The 54th annual CMA Awards uniting the genre’s top musicians with their true love, the stage.

“No, I’m not going to be nervous. I’m going to be really thankful I’m going to be on that stage,” said Reba McEntire.

From the superstars to the newcomers, most have not performed for a live audience since March. “All of us entertainers hate this year. We hate this year. We can’t do what we do. We are ready to move on and it’s crushed a lot of people that just can’t survive it, can’t get by it,” said Hank Williams, Jr.

This year has been far from typical–with virtually the entire touring and live music industry dark. But the artists did not stay silent–writing, recording and releasing music and connecting with fans in innovative ways. “I think this year is obviously crazy for all of us. I think that we are all more humbled and more honored for music and the power of music,” said Carly Pearce.

It is music that unites us–and a celebration like this that will give the artists a taste of normality, while touching viewers across the country. Pearce stated, “I love that we get to celebrate. There has been so much amazing music that’s come out in the last year and it deserves to be celebrated in whatever way that we can and I think, God bless technology and different ways that we can all bring it to people and I’m excited just to be a part of it whatever form or fashion it is.

“It will, it will look a lot different like a lot of things we have this year, but you know it means a lot for, you know, we had a record in the last year and, you know, we had a big tour planned that couldn’t go off and to still be included in this, you know, that we are still out there with songs on the radio and we are able to do business the best we can,” said members of Lady A. “I mean, to be honored really just validates that we are all working hard during this unprecedented time and we are doing the best we can with this wild world in front of us. So we are very honored for that night.”