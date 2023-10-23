URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — ClarkLindsey in Urbana will be spreading fall cheer on Tuesday with an autumnal parade.

Participants will line up along Berns Drive between 3:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. The parade will start around 3:30 p.m. It will go through the front parking lot to allow residents and staff to be see the festivities.

The Grand Marshal will be 104-year-old Dorothy Buzzard, who resides at ClarkLindsey.

The event is hosted by ClarkLindsey’s Resident Engagement Team. Several departments will be joining in the parade. Local businesses, bands, and organizations will also be joining in the autumn celebration, including:

The Urbana Fire Department

Champaign Urbana Mass Transit District

Sun Downers Car Club

Corvette Club

Hairstylist Chris CL

RHS Jazz Singers

RHS Marching Band

Broeren Russo Builders

Two trophies will be awarded for Best Theme and Outstanding Presentation. The RHS Marching Band will perform in the Masterpiece Garden after the parade.