CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year’s Scare on the Square event on Friday.

The spook-tacular event takes place on the Charleston Square from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It will include trick-or-treating, food trucks, kids activity tables, over 50 exhibitors, and a Halloween rubber duck drawing for a chance to win a free tote bag. There will also be a Canine Costume Contest, which features a 6:15 p.m. parade and a 7:00 p.m. awards ceremony. Dog owners can register their furry friends here.

The Chamber of Commerce thanked several event sponsors: Century 21 Kima Properties; Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center; Kenzi Cheesewright – State Farm; The Uptowner; Diepholz Auto; Invisible Fence; McHugh’s Double Drive Thru; Mid-West Roofing; People’s Bank & Trust; Cooper Bumpus Insurance Agency; DMPS, LLC; Grand Prairie Friends; Jersey Mike’s Subs; Pagliai’s Pizza.