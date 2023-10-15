CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Log rolling, lumberjack shows, and fall-inspired beer all took the spotlight at West Side Park Saturday afternoon. It was day one of the weekend-long Flannel Festival.

The Champaign Park District hosted the annual fall Flannel Festival in a new location. This is the seventh year of the event. Organizers say there are a lot of similarities between this year and the first six, even being in a new spot.

Visitors got in on the fun with some of the lumberjacks. They invited people to carve out chunks of wood to take home. People also tried out log-rolling competitions on water.

At its core, Champaign Park District’s Special Event Manager Zoe Southlynn-Savage said the festival is meant for fall enjoyment.

“Well, I just hope that people enjoy it. It’s something different,” she said. “It’s not your typical festival with the lumberjacks and everything going on, so we just want people to come out, have a good time, enjoy the fall weather. Even though it’s a little bit chilly, there’s still a lot of fun things to do.”

The fun isn’t over yet. The festival continues until 6 p.m. today.