CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Music fans in Champaign-Urbana are mourning the passing of a local musician.

David King, nicknamed the “Duke of Uke,” passed away at the age of 58 on Thursday. King, the lead musician of the band Duke of Uke and His Novelty Orchestra, passed away from several health issues, according to a Facebook post his sister Gina made.

King and his band have been a staple in the community dating back over a decade, producing music and performing at venues throughout the area. The band most recently released an Alice in Wonderland-themed album in October of 2022.

The Facebook page CU Bands and Fans shared the news of King’s passing with a tribute post that simply read “R.I.P. David King (The Duke of Uke).” Several people replied in the comments about how they were fans of King and how sad the situation is.

Personal friends of King’s also took to their own public Facebook pages to pay tribute, including his bandmate, Sarah Cramer.

“He was our leader and songwriter. We had a special way of composing together and incorporating each other’s ideas,” she said. “He was always there for me when I needed a friend or a laugh. Grateful for the amazing memories and music we made together. Love you forever DK.”

Gina King said plans are being made to celebrate King’s life and promised to let the community know what those plans are.