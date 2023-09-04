CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People came to downtown Champaign to celebrate some Labor Day festivities, including the Labor Day Parade.

The Champaign County Labor Day Parade was hosted by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. Labor rights activists marched down the streets calling for better working conditions. The fire and police department drove vintage trucks and cars, while people threw candy into the crowds.

“Just the energy and everyone being out here and celebrating our labor workers has been great,” Director of Community Impact Javaite Brown said.

After the parade, the city hosted a a picnic at West Side Park with free food, drinks, and games. People said it was a nice way to start their holiday.