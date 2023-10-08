CAMARGO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, many people in Douglas County had a fun time celebrating one sign of fall: woolly worms.

Saturday was the Annual Woolly Worm Festival in Camargo. The family-fun-filled day included all sorts of different things related to the fuzzy bugs. Kids decorated worm-themed coloring pages and the booths were decked out with worms. The event also featured lots of booths from local stores, bounce houses, contests and food trucks.

Mayor Bart Dann said it’s been nice to bring the event back and see the community together.

“The town’s very small and we’re all real tight-knit people, and this is just great to give back to the community,” he said. “The village gives back quite a bit towards this and we have a lot of volunteers to help, but we just need to give back to the communities with everything going on in the last couple years. With all the stuff going on, it’s nice just to get everybody back together and enjoy the day with everybody.”

At the end of the day, people participated in a Woolly Worm Race. They raced the fuzzy bugs across a string to see which one was the fastest of the bunch.