NEW YORK (AP) — Books about war, poverty and the rule of law are among the finalists for Lukas Prizes given for work that combines literary excellence, deep research and social consciousness.

The nominees were announced Thursday for three categories: The $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize and the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, for which two winners receive $25,000 each to help complete their books.

The finalists for the Lukas Book Prize are Andrea Elliott’s “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” Scott Ellsworth’s “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice,” Patrick Radden Keefe’s “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty,” Jessica Nordell’s “The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias” and Joshua Prager’s “The Family Roe: An American Story.”

For the Lynton award, nominees are Katie Booth’s “The Invention of Miracles: Language, Power, and Alexander Graham Bell’s Quest to End Deafness,” Noah Feldman’s “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery, and the Refounding of America,” Amanda Frost’s “You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers,” Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” and Jane Rogoyska’s “Surviving Katyń: Stalin’s Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth.”

The work-in-progress finalists are Roxanna Asgarian’s “We Were Once a Family: The Hart Murder-Suicide and the System Failing Our Kids,” Robert Fieseler’s “American Scare: A Cold War in the Sunshine State,” Benjamin Herold’s “Disillusioned: How the Suburbs and Their Schools Undermine the American Dream,” May Jeong’s “The Life: Sex, Work, and Love in America” and Suki Kim’s “The Prince and the Revolutionary: Children of War.”

Winners will be announced March 16. Past recipients include Robert Caro, Jill Lepore and Isabel Wilkerson.

The awards, established in 1998, are presented by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. They were founded in honor of the late J. Anthony Lukas, the Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist.