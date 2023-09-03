ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — In the midst of Labor Day weekend, people packed the streets of Arthur for something a little cheesy.

It was the 50th Annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival. To celebrate their town’s longtime traditions, people used cheese-centric events including games, contests, parades and more. This year’s event happened to fall alongside another well-known date in town.

“1973 was the town’s Centennial Celebration, and it was also the first year of the Cheese Festival. So we’ve been running concurrently there,” Village President Rod Randall said. “Now we’re 150 years old and the cheese festival is 50 years old.”

The festival brought in visitors from across the state, such as Amedee St. Pierre from Chicago.

“The small town atmosphere, I loved hearing about like, there’s still descendants from the original cheese factory in it. So I thought that was super cool.”

Other visitors were from a little closer by.

“You can definitely tell it’s a small town vibe, that people really care about each other. It’s a small town community,” said Springfield visitor Shailey Park.

The ceremonial cutting of the cheese kicked off the event. Some were a bit confused at first.

“Then I remembered we were at the cheese festival, and in fact they were probably not referring to someone with flatulence, and that they were actually just cutting a wedge of cheese,” Parks said.

The literal cheese-wedge-cutting signified something important.

“Cutting the cheese has just been a tradition of cutting the great big cheese round, which will be sliced up and given away in the next couple of days. So it’s just something we’ve done with the opening ceremony,” Village President Randall said.

St. Pierre said that it was perhaps the most cheese-centric day of his life, confirming that the event was a “Gouda” time to cheese-lovers across the state.

The cheese-filled event will continue through Labor Day in Arthur.