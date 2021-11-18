AP source: NBC keeps Premier League, deal $2.7B+ for 6 years

Players gather to pay their tribute to Remembrance Sunday prior to the British Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

NBC retained U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights to England’s Premier League with a bid of more than $2.7 billion over six years, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

NBC announced the agreement Thursday but did not give terms. The person divulging the financial figure spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms were confidential.

NBC gained rights to soccer’s top league from Fox for the 2013-14 season but faced heavy competition in bidding from CBS and ESPN, who put in a joint offer during the second round of bidding. Fox, which holds rights to the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, also bid.

NBC’s previous six-year deal, which began in 2016, was worth $1 billion.

“We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League. Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years,” NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said. “This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”

The new deal covers the 2022-23 season — which will be interrupted by the World Cup in November and December — and runs through 2027-28. It will cover all 380 matches every season.

“We are delighted to announce our new U.S. broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement. “NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports