THEY SAID IT

“I just keep thinking back to when I was 16, when I was 20, what would it have been for me if I had seen the kind of visibility that there is now?”

— Anoushka Shankar, sitar player and Grammy nominee, on South Asian representation in the music industry. She added that one of best friends, actor Poorna Jagannathan from “Never Have I Ever,” helped her get dressed today.

12:30 p.m.

So what can you expect from the Premiere Ceremony, which is now getting underway? Around 80 awards will be handed out during this pre-telecast event. Among the categories slated for this ceremony are best rap song; best alternative music album; and best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

The Premiere Ceremony is hosted by Randy Rainbow, best known for his musical parodies. Presenters include poet Amanda Gorman, actor Myles Frost, jazz musician Arturo O’Farrill, singer Judy Collins and R&B star Babyface. Performers include jazz singer Samara Joy, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, Colombian singer Carlos Vives and singer Madison Cunningham.

12 p.m.

The Premiere Ceremony is slated to start in just half an hour. Check out our guide on how to watch the pre-show offering and the main event.

INTRO TRACK

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to rollout in a matter of hours, it’s time to study up on our writers’ predictions for the evening.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but we’ll keep you updated on the tallies from the Premiere Ceremony.

