ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Aikman Wildlife Adventure is hosting their first ever “Howl-O-Ween” evening event this Halloween season.

The event will include a haunted prehistoric museum, a trick-or-treat trail, face painting, glow bingo, lighted displays, food, and plenty of other Halloween activities for all ages.

“We are excited to offer a fun holiday event for the community that is different from this area’s typical Halloween festivities,” said Andy Aikman, Executive Vice President of Aikman Wildlife Adventure.

The park said that this fall, they aim to create a safe and enjoyable environment for families, children, and community members as they celebrate Halloween.

“This is only our second evening event ever offered by our Wildlife Park, so we are excited to offer a new experience for our guests,” Aikman said.

“Howl-O-Ween” will be taking place on two evenings this October: Oct. 21 and 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an $8 admission fee.