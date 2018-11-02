Durbin's visit fires up student voters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- UI students rallied Friday to get out the vote.

Senator Dick Durbin and democratic congressional hopeful Betsy Londrigan spoke with some of them on the Quad. They're glad to see a lot of early voting. Senator Durbin says, so far, it's been encouraging.

More than 800,000 people in the state have voted so far. It's higher than the 2014 midterms and on pace to match the 2016 presidential election.

Presidential elections usually have much higher turnout than midterms. Durbin says part of it is because so many people are fired up about how the country has been run the past couple years.

When asked about various predictions tossed around by political pundits in the weeks leading up to the election, Durbin says anyone giving landslide predictions hasn't been paying close enough attention because there are so many hotly contested races. He says it's going to be down to last minute turnout.