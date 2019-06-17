Woman scams senior

by: Betty Simpson

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local woman faces drug and fraud charges.

40-year old Jenny Paul was arrested about 10:30 am, Friday, at her home on Old State Road.

Authorities say Paul financially exploited an 89-year old victim out of nearly $13,000 and personally forged checks belonging to the victim.

A search of her residence yielded personal blank checks belonging to the victim and just under 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Paul is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery and possession of methamphetamine.

