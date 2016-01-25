Review of challenges slows early voting process

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Early voting is being delayed in some counties because of objections to candidates on the ballot. Candidates have to file petitions to run in Illinois, but those petitions can be challenged for a variety of reasons, by interest groups or even other campaigns.

For example, Ted Cruz is being challenged on his eligibility since he was born in Canada. Others are questioning if signatures on Hillary Clinton’s petition to run are real. They are two of seven people running for president.

The Board of Elections has to review the objections and doesn’t think it will be done by February 4. It’s important to note, even if a candidate is removed from the presidential preference part of the ballot following the review, you can still vote for his or her delegates, which, in Illinois, is actually what counts.

The Election Commission hopes to be done with the reviews by February 10 or 11. You’ll still have about a month of early voting and you can still apply to vote by mail.

Challenges like this have come up in the past, but they’re usually dropped before election time. But, with the number of candidates and challenges, it’s not likely to happen this time around.