Primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two top contenders have emerged as early front runners in the campaign to become the next leader of the Illinois Senate, but the long slog to the January 19th election date presents a grueling gauntlet laden with the potential for strategic missteps, personal feuds, ethical time bombs, and delicate leadership dilemmas that could threaten to divide a Democratic supermajority into hardened factions.

Senators who have previously run as candidates or fought alongside allies in leadership scrums describe the fierce intraparty contests among their peers as hand-to-hand combat that rarely concludes without leaving welts or wounds. Anonymous tipsters have begun circulating salacious accusations and flooding reporters' inboxes with morsels of damaging information about the candidates who want the top job, and already, the vetting, or mudslinging, has ensued.