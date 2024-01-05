SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A group of Illinois voters filed an objection with the Illinois State Board of Elections Thursday to bar former president Donald Trump from the 2024 Illinois ballot.

It comes as presidential candidates and their delegates began filing their nominating petitions to get their names on the primary ballot in March, and as efforts have been made in other states, like Colorado and Maine, to keep Trump’s name off the ballot.

“Rarely do you see it where as soon as a candidate appears on our website, the objection has been filed, so it was unusual in that respect,” Matt Dietrich, the public information officer with the Illinois State Board of Elections, said.

In the 87 page document, the voters argue part of a constitutional amendment disqualifies the former president.

“Section three of the 14th amendment provides that if you have taken an oath for office, and then engage in insurrection, or essentially support insurrection, you cannot then seek office again,” Caryn Lederer, a shareholder with Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd., a law firm representing the voters who filed the objection, said.

Free Speech for People, a nonpartisan legal advocacy organization, is also representing the objectors.

Lederer and the objectors point to Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“When you take an oath to abide by the constitution and support it, and then while you’re in office support insurrection, you cannot resume office, you cannot take office again,” Lederer said. “The amendment is designed to protect against that type of undermining nature of rule of law in this country.”

The ILGOP Chairman Don Tracy disagrees with the objection.

In a statement to WCIA, he said, “We believe the people, not activist courts, should choose who represents them in the White House. This attempt to remove President Trump from the ballot without due process is an anti-democracy attempt to limit the voting rights of Illinois citizens and should be dismissed outright.”

Some of Illinois’s Republican members of Congress like Rep. Mary Miller took to social media to voice their disapproval with the objection.

“Democrats across the country are attacking our democracy by trying to take away your right to vote for President Trump because he is leading Joe Biden in the polls,” Miller wrote on X/Twitter. “They know Trump will defeat Biden in a free & fair election.”

The objection will be assigned to a hearing officer through the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Eventually on Jan. 30, the full eight member board could vote to overrule or sustain the objection.

“However, in any objection, the losing party can then seek judicial review so they can go to court if they don’t agree with our board’s decision,” Dietrich said.

If the objection does end up in the court system, that could create some potential challenges.

“Early voting starts on Feb. 8. so there is not a lot of time between Jan. 30 and the beginning of early voting, and that’s also when ballots can start to be mailed to people who have requested vote by mail ballots,” Dietrich said.

Illinois’ primary election is on March 19.