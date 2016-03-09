Election 2016: Immigration debate

SPRINGFIELD — Building walls and deporting millions of illegal immigrants has become politically popular, but experts say the proposals don’t match the reality. Latino issues, especially immigration, have risen to the forefront of this year’s presidential campaign.

The issues will be more in the spotlight as primaries in Illinois and Florida approach next week. Republican candidates, including Donald Trump, have made the topic a primary issue in their platforms.

The harsh language towards immigrants has been troubling to some. Sam Ewu moved to Beardstown four years ago from Togo, Africa. He spent ten years trying to get a visa through the lottery system.

“I always pray that God take me to the United States,” Ewu said.

Ewu works with the African population in the area. He said immigrants just want a better life. He said the country should not be closed to legal immigrants.

“The United States is a country of immigrants,” Ewu said. “And I think we have to keep doors open for people to come here legally.”

But candidates have had harsh words towards refugees and other immigrants, particularly those who come in illegally. Donald Trump called most illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border criminals and rapists.

Political Science professor Adriana Crocker said such statements from presidential candidates about immigrants are not just inflammatory, but often completely false.

“Immigrants in general commit less crimes than American-born people, particularly undocumented immigrants because they’re afraid,” Crocker said.

Several GOP candidates have also called for deporting the 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States. Crocker said it would be another mistake and hurt the country in its pocketbook.

“Many of these unauthorized immigrants do jobs that Americans will not do,” she said.

Crocker added there are moral issues at stake.

“The idea of deporting 12 million people, separating families because many of their children are American citizens,” she said, “that is morally disturbing, it’s inhuman.”

For immigrants like Sam Ewu, who left his job as a teacher and now works as a meat packer while going to school, he only wants a chance at the American dream.

“I believe in this country. I know from nothing, we can become somebody,” Ewu said.

Democrats have called for immigration reform including pathways to citizenship for illegal immigrants, particularly those with American children.

CORRECTION: A correction was made changing after Sam Ewu’s name was initially spelled wrong.