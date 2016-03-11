Early voting excitement

URBANA — Before we even get to Tuesday, we may break voting records in Champaign County. County Clerk Gordy Hulten says we may double the number of early voters from the primary four years ago. Some college students are trying to help lead the charge.

A sorority is making an extra effort to encourage people to vote. They say they’ve heard the stereotypes, but they want to show they’re more than that so they started a campaign of their own. It’s not meant to support one candidate or another, just to prove their point.

During election season, candidates look to make a name for themselves. This time around, some voters want to do the same thing.

“We care more than people think we care,” said Nicole Benus, who is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. “I think that’s something really important to show because we are put in this category and we are labeled a certain way and that’s certainly not the case at all.”

Benus and her sisters decided they wanted to help inspire people to vote. They took pictures, explaining their personal motivations.

“When people were writing, I got so excited,” said Benus. “I was like, ‘oh that’s a great reason! That’s awesome!'”

Thousands of other people have already cast their ballot in Champaign County. About 1,000 voters went to the polls on Wednesday alone. Hulten says early voting numbers are on the rise.

“If you do it once, you like the convenience enough that you keep coming back over and over again, so the numbers sort of steadily grow,” said Hulten. “They don’t really ever go down.”

Having extra early voting locations for more days this year has also made an impact.

“I think this year we’re easily going to double what we did four years ago,” said Hulten.

But what effect could that have on Tuesday?

“We’re preparing for record turnout on Election Day,” said Hulten. “That’s always the million dollar question for election administrators. If you see a higher than normal turnout in early voting and voting by mail, does it necessarily mean a higher turnout for Election Day or does it just mean more people are voting before Election Day?”

The Illini Union is one of the most popular early voting spots. More than 100 people registered to vote there for the first time on Wednesday.

“I think it’s awesome that they have something right on campus that really gives no one an excuse to not vote,” said Benus. “It’s right here.”

Benus says she’s happy to hear so many people are already voting and hopes others find their own reasons to do it.

Hulten says early voting is a great choice if you’ve already made up your mind and don’t want to deal with lines on Tuesday. To find out where you can go and when, click here.