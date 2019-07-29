Davis to speak at public event

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) is scheduled to appear at a joint event with state Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) tonight at the Richland Community College’s Shilling Community Education Center.

Davis has routinely avoided public town halls open to large gatherings, and instead opted for smaller, restricted one-on-one meetings with constituents. His guarded approach has at times drawn criticism from his political opponents and some progressive activists who accuse him of avoiding public scrutiny or criticism.

In a statement issued in advance of Monday night’s question-and-answer event, Davis said, “Ensuring constituents have an opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials continues to be my priority.”

Some local activists have announced plans to protest outside Davis’ event. It marks his first appearance open to the public in his district in years, and perhaps signals a more engaging stance as he heads into a potential rematch against Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in 2020.

Below is the press release for the public from the Congressman’s office: